They have family and friends: Ritika Sajdeh slams media for sharing Rishabh Pant's accident pictures

Sajdeh, wife of Team India captain Rohit Sharma has come forward and criticised a section of journalists for their inhuman behaviour and unethical practice. Sajdeh was referring to the sensitive images and videos of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant which went viral after he met with a horrific car accident in the early hours of Friday morning near Hammadpur.

Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who’s hurt and unable to decide whether or not they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by these images,” Ritika Sajdeh wrote on her Instagram story. There’s journalism and then there is just plain insensitivity,” she concluded.It so happened that viral videos of the CCTV footage of Pant’s car colliding with the divider and then catching fire were posted on social media just hours after his horrific accident. At the same time, disturbing images and videos of Pant’s bloodstained face also circulated on the social platforms.