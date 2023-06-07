"This is a matter of boards": Former cricketer Zaheer Abbas on Asia Cup 2023

London [UK], June 7 : Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas gave his opinion on the ongoing controversy regarding the Asia Cup 2023.

Last year BCCI refused the idea of India visiting Pakistan to play the Asia Cup. Since then Pakitan Cricket Board (PCB) have proposed a hybrid model for the tournament, but BCCI is yet to give a formal response to the idea.

A week ago BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that discussions were to be held regarding the future of Asia Cup 2023. Last year, Shah announced that India will not travel to play Asia Cup 2023 which is being hosted by Pakistan.

Along with this Shah also announced that the presidents of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards would be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad for the IPL-2023 final.

Abbas believes that the matter of the India-Pakistan game is on both boards. For him if without this game there is no fun in cricket. While speaking to ANI, Abbas said, "This is a matter of the boards. There is no fun in cricket if there is no India and Pakistan match."

While talking about the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia, Abbas expects a good game to unfold at the Oval, London.

"Well let's see actually it has to be seen soon. So, it is a matter of a few days. So, we will get to know but both teams are very good and I am hoping for a very good game."

Indian batter Chteshwar Pujara has already experienced a bit of action in the English conditions. Last month, Pujara was the highest run-scorer in Division Two, having scored 545 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.85, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 151 across five matches.

But, Abbas believes that Australia will pose a different challenge to the veteran Indian batter.

"Well, depending because he has not played against Australia in county cricket here. So, different ball game altogether but let's see. Good batsmen and good bowlers can score runs and take wickets anywhere. Where ever they play," Abbas concluded.

Coming back to the match the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Australia.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl. The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won't change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Tests."

Pat Cummins also revealed his desire to bowl first if he had won the toss, "We would have bowled as well. Hopefully day four and five, there's a bit of spin. You think it suits his bowling, he'll be a key weapon. We've been here for about 10 days. Pretty fresh, weather has been nice, we haven't missed a session."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

