This is best performance we have had in T20 WCs: Bangladesh skipper Shakib after loss to Pakistan

After their five-wicket loss to Pakistan in their final ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan termed his side's performance in this tournament as "best" across all editions of T20 WCs.

Pakistan held nerves to clinch a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their final Super 12, Group 2 clash of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Adelaide, thus marching into the semifinal from their group.

"At the halfway stage, we were 70/1. Wanted to get somewhere around 145-150 - would have been a reasonable total on that pitch. Knew it was going to be difficult for the new batters so wanted set batters to carry through to the end which did not happen. In terms of results, this is the best performance we had in T20 World Cups. Could have done better. But having said that, with the new guys coming in, with the changes, this is the best we could expect. On my own performance - I could have done better. As long as I am fit and performing, I would love to play," said Shakib in a post-match presentation.

Pakistan is currently at the top of the Group 2 table with six points and three wins in five matches and India is at the second with six points and three wins in four matches. India is playing Zimbabwe at Melbourne on Sunday. Both of these teams have qualified for semifinal.

Bangladesh has finished at fifth position in the points table. They won two of their five matches and lost three. They have finished with four points in the tournament.

Coming to the match, after opting to bat first, Bangladesh put up 127/8 on the board. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with 54 off 48 balls. Afif Hossain (24*) and Soumya Sarkar (20) also posted some decent contributions for Bangla Tigers. Shanto and Sarkar were involved in a 52-run stand for the second wicket.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 4/22. Shadab Khan (2/30), Haris Rauf (1/21) and Iftikhar Ahmed (1/15) also bowled well for their side.

Chasing 128, Pakistan was given a steady start by openers Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32), who put on 57-run stand for the first wicket. Though Pakistan lost some wickets, knocks from Mohammad Haris (31) and Shan Masood (24*) played good knocks to help their team reach the target with five wickets in hand and 11 balls in hand.

Nasum, Shakib, Mustafizur, Ebadot got a wicket each.

Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor