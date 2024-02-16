This one's for my father: Ashwin's 'heartfelt' dedication of his 500th wicket

R Ashwin achieves a new milestone with 500 test wickets, becoming the second Indian and ninth overall to reach this mark. The 37-year-old off spinner accomplished this feat on the second day in Rajkot by dismissing England's Zak Crawley in the final session. He is also the second-fastest to achieve this milestone, reaching it in his 98th Test.



While talking about this record R Ashwin said, "It's been quite a long journey. I'd like to dedicate this 500th wicket to my father. He's been through the thick and thin of everything I've done in my life... he's had heart attacks every time I've played. His health has gone for a toss because he's watched games of mine on TV constantly and has been a constant support for me. 500 wickets, done and dusted now."

Ashwin made his debut in the cricket world in November 2011 and has been instrumental in the home team's dominance over the past decade. He has achieved 34 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls. Among Indian bowlers in Tests, only Anil Kumble, with 619 wickets, surpasses Ashwin. He holds the distinction of being the third off-spinner to reach this milestone, joining Muthiah Muralidaran and Nathan Lyon.

His 500th wicket came in the tenth match of this series, during his fifth innings, with an average of around 34 per wicket and a strike rate of 50. In the first Test in Hyderabad, he took 3 for 68 and 3 for 126, followed by 0 for 61 and 3 for 72 in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.