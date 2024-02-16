Ashwin's 500 Test Wickets: Cricket Legends Hail 'One-in-a-Million Bowler's Historic Feat

Ravichandran Ashwin achieves a fantastic milestone, becoming the second-fastest bowler and the fastest Indian to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket. This accomplishment has drawn praise from legends like Sachin Tendulkar and former teammates such as Gautam Gambhir, who expressed their joy at witnessing this historic moment.

Tendulkar called Ashwin a 'one-in-a-million bowler,' highlighting his exceptional talent. Gambhir shared his excitement, and Irfan Pathan described Ashwin's achievement as legendary. Many others, including Ravi Shastri and Aakash Chopra, have showered Ashwin with accolades for this incredible feat.

The milestone was achieved during the 3rd Test match in Rajkot against England, where Ashwin not only reached 500 wickets but also made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Zak Crawley, breaking an 84-run opening stand. In this Test series, India batted first in Rajkot, posting a total of 445 runs.

Ashwin, a key player for India in Test cricket, ended the 2nd Test in Vizag with 499 Test wickets. His achievement places him in an elite club, with only Anil Kumble as the other Indian spinner to reach this milestone. Kumble himself praised Ashwin and acknowledged his significant role in India's Test successes at home over the last decade.

In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/Cb48ZJE3XO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2024

