Thought we got really good score: Moeen Ali on thrilling victory over WI

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he thought that his side has got score to defend against West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series.

After suffering a narrow one-run loss in the second T20I against England, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard heaped praise on lower-order batters Romario Shephard and Akeal Hosein for showing great responsibility with the bat.

"He (Roy) was going well, I was just hanging on and trying to pick my areas. Was a tough surface to be honest. We thought we got a really good score. We just wanted to give us a few deliveries early on. Then with the ball, we started well. It's a great wicket to bowl on. I thought me and Rash bowled well in those middle overs. I thought he (Rashid) read the surface really well," said Moeen Ali after the game.

Chasing 172, West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was just Romario Shephard and Akeal Hosein who showed some spark with the bat. Hosein smashed 44 runs off just 16 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

However, in the end, it did not prove enough as England registered a one-run win. For the visitors, Moeen Ali returned with three wickets while Adil Rashid scalped two.

With inputs from ANI

