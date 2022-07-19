'Told MS Dhoni I didn't want his India shirt': Pakistan pacer recalls his conversation with former India skipper

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has revealed how he ended up getting MS Dhoni's CSK jersey after the T20 World Cup last year."I met MS Dhoni after the game against India at the T20 World Cup last year. I asked him to give me one of his shirts. But I told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one. He told me that he will surely send me that. I finally received it when I was in Australia," he said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Rauf iconically was one of the net bowlers on India's tour of Australia 2018/19 before even making his debut for Pakistan. Rauf talked about Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's prophecy about him playing for his country soon."The Indian team's manager wanted some net bowlers who could bowl to the batters in Australia. I felt it would be a great opportunity for me to bowl to international cricketers. I bowled to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the nets. Hardik Pandya was bowling alongside me and he told me that I was doing good and that he's sure that I'd soon be playing for the Pakistan team," he said. Rauf was one of the stars in last year's T20 World Cup for Pakistan, who had dominated the Super 12 stage. Rauf managed to generate searing pace and played an integral role in Pakistan beating India by 10 wickets in their first match of the tournament.