"Tough to Digest": Hardik Pandya's heartfelt response on World Cup exit

In a significant blow to Team India's campaign in the 2023 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. The Baroda-born cricketer, responding to this massive development on November 4th, expressed his disappointment but pledged his support to the Men in Blue in their quest for the title.

Pandya sustained the ankle injury during a match against Bangladesh in Pune while bowling. During the game, he had to leave the field after bowling only one over, with Virat Kohli taking over for the remaining three deliveries. Initially, it was announced that he would miss the remaining league stage games, but it has now been confirmed that he will be out of the entire tournament.

Taking to his official social media handle, Pandya shared his sentiments, saying, "Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes; the love and support have been incredible. This team is special, and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."

Rather than bringing in a like-for-like replacement, the team management has decided to add specialist fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to the squad. Krishna, who made his ODI debut in March 2021, has a commendable record, claiming 29 wickets in 17 ODIs, including a couple of four-wicket hauls. However, Pandya's absence could potentially disrupt the balance of the Indian team, as he not only contributes with the bat but is also a valuable wicket-taking bowler. In the four matches he played in the tournament, Pandya took five wickets at an average of 22.60, further highlighting his importance to the team's success.