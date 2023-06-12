Two uncapped players named in England women's Test squad for Ashes

London [UK], June 12 : Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson, two uncapped players have made their way into the England Women's 15-member Test squad for the upcoming home Ashes 2023 series.

The Women's Ashes 2023 will be a multi-format series, which comprises a one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs. The Test carries four points, while each of the T20Is and ODIs carries two points each.

The Heather Knight-led star-studded squad consists of the medium pacer Filer and the all-rounder Gibson. Filer has been a top-class performer with the ball for her domestic team, Western Storm, in their last two campaigns.

While the right-arm medium pacer (Gibson) has been the top wicket-taker for her side in this season's Charlotte Edwards Cup. She was also a travelling reserve for the England squad in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

England's head coach Jon Lewis expressed his excitement about the upcoming series and his latest recruits.

"We are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting Ashes series. We are fortunate that our talent pool is growing fast, this has enabled us to pick a nicely balanced squad," Lewis said, as quoted by ICC.com.

"Dani (Danielle Gibson) is one of the form cricketers in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game."

"Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. Again, if selected in the playing 11, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game. Our preparations are going well and this week's upcoming games against Australia A and Australia give us another great opportunity to rehearse for the Test match next week," Lewis signed off.

Before the series, the English squad will feature in a three-day warm-up fixture against Australia A at Incora County Ground, Derbyshire between 15-17 June.

At the same time, the England A side, led by Lauren Winfield-Hill, will play against Australia in a three-day warm-up at Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire. England senior squad members Alice Davidson-Richards and Danielle Wyatt will be a part of this side.

England will subsequently kick off the Ashes with the one-off Test from 22 June. This will be followed by the T20I and ODI series respectively. This Test match will be England Women's first-ever five-day contest at home.

England Women's Ashes squad: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

