U19 Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifiers: Thailand beat Qatar by 69 runs

A clinical all-round display from Thailand, led by Pornnapha Saehoe's four-wicket haul, helped the side to register a 69-run win over Qatar on the third day of ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

While chasing 129 runs, Qatar were restricted at 59-8, here at the Kinrara Oval on Monday.

Thailand elected to bat first but lost their top order, including captain Thipatcha Putthawong's run-out for 15, inside the powerplay with the score at 34-3. Where Qatar would have sensed an opportunity to cause an upset and make further inroads, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi (21 off 26) and Sunida Chaturongrattana (31 off 32) forged a 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Tafaul El Nour then struck twice with the ball to reduce Thailand to 89-5 in the 14th over before Phannita Maya finished with an unbeaten 20-ball 22 to ensure her side reached a respectable total of 128-6.

In reply, Qatar's chase never got going as they struggled for boundaries and runs managing just 12 runs in the powerplay while losing three wickets. Skipper Saachi Dhadwal hit a 59-ball 29 to hold fort but found little support at the other end as four batters were dismissed for a duck and no other batter could manage a double-digit score.

( With inputs from ANI )

