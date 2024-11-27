Uma Chetry Replaces Yastika Bhatia in India’s Squad for Australia ODI Series

Uma Chetry has been named as a replacement for top-order batter Yastika Bhatia in India’s squad for the three-match women’s ODI series against Australia in December.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the change on Wednesday after Bhatia sustained a wrist injury during the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

“The All India Women’s Selection Committee has named Uma Chetry as Bhatia’s replacement in the squad,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Chetry, who has played four T20Is for India, brings less international experience compared to Bhatia, who has represented India in three Tests, 28 ODIs, and 19 T20Is.

India will begin the ODI series on December 5 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, followed by the second match at the same venue on December 8. The third and final ODI is scheduled for December 11 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

India Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (WK).