Umar Gul appointed Afghanistan bowling coach

Former Pakistan pacer, Umar Gul, has been named as Afghanistan's bowling coach. He is set to take over the role from their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe where they are set to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.Afghanistan are fifth in the Super League Standings having won seven of their nine matches to-date, while opponents Zimbabwe are above only Netherlands at the foot of the table. The 39-year-old made 237 international appearances for Pakistan across formats, making a particularly notable impact in the white-ball game, taking 179 wickets in 130 ODI matches and bagging 85 in 60 T20Is with a miserly career economy of 7.19.

"Gul was recently employed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as the bowling consultant for the recently held training and preparation camp in UAE in April. The Pakistani veteran worked with the fast bowlers in our national lineup and considering his effectiveness in the camp as well as based on the need, it was decided to offer him a permanent contract as the national team's bowling coach," said a statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).ng coach. .Gul was the top wicket taker at the ICC T20 Cricket World Cups in both 2007 and 2009, and is seventh in the all-time list for wicket-takers in T20 Internationals.

