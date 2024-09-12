Rashid Khan Returns as Afghanistan Announces 15-Member Squad for ODI Series Against South Africa

Afghanistan has announced its 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to take place in Sharjah from September 18 to 22. Senior players such as Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi have been retained, while Rashid Khan returns after missing the previous ODI series against Ireland and the one-off Test against New Zealand due to a back injury.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ibrahim Zadran are notable absentees. Mujeeb is still recovering from a right phalanx sprain, and Zadran is sidelined with an ankle sprain. Abdul Malik and Darwish Rasooli have been included in their place.

The squad for the South Africa ODIs is as follows: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

The three ODIs will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 18, 20, and 22.

Following the series, South Africa will remain in the UAE for a two-match T20I series against Afghanistan on September 27 and 29, and a three-match ODI series against Ireland from October 2 to 7. All matches will be held at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.