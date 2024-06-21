Afghanistan to Host Bangladesh in India for ODI & T20I Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted permission for the Afghanistan team to host their upcoming series against Bangladesh in India, according to The Times of India.

INDIA - THE HOME GROUND OF AFGHANISTAN. 🇮🇳🇦🇫



- The BCCI has allowed Afghanistan to host their home matches Vs Bangladesh in Noida. (TOI). pic.twitter.com/Q8di5IcZsg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 21, 2024

According to reports, the series will be played between July 25 and August 6 at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. It will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The Bangladesh team will arrive in Greater Noida on July 22 for practice before the first ODI.

This is not the first time Greater Noida has hosted Afghanistan. The team played its inaugural ODI there against Ireland in 2017. In 2015, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the BCCI signed a memorandum of understanding to use the complex as Afghanistan's home ground.