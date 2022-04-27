Umran Malik's fifer goes in vain as Gujarat Titans clinch last ball thriller

22 off 6 balls, and Rashid Khan sealed the deal for Gujarat Titans as they jumped to the top ...

Umran Malik's fifer goes in vain as Gujarat Titans clinch last ball thriller

22 off 6 balls, and Rashid Khan sealed the deal for Gujarat Titans as they jumped to the top spot in the points table. SRH would somehow scrape though. Not to be, as the Afghanistan showman pumped two sixes to seal the deal. The chase was set up well by Saha earlier on, but a magical spell by Umran Malik derailed the Titans.
 

63 runs conceded by Marco Jansen is the most by a bowler in a run chase in IPL Previous most was  62 off four overs by Lungi Ngidi vs MI in Delhi in 2019Earlier, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram's 96-run stand, and a fiery finish from Shashank Singh helped SRH put up a target of  196 for GT to chase. 
 

