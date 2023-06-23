USA pacer Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in international cricket

USA fast bowler Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling with immediate effect. Phillip, 26, was reported with a suspect action after USA's defeat against the West Indies on the opening day of the World Cup Qualifiers in Harare where he returned figures of 3 for 56. His suspension comes at a time when the USA camp is hit by flu sickness with the majority of the squad unwell or convalescing through the flu outbreak.Phillip went on to play USA's second ODI against Nepal before the event panel deemed his bowling action to be illegal in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations.

Phillip's suspension from bowling in international cricket will stay intact until his action is reviewed by ICC's expert panel or an ICC approved testing centre. Phillip's bowling suspension would further cast doubts over his involvement in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), slated to launch on July 13. Phillip was drafted as MI New York's eighth pick (USD 10,000) in the domestic player draft. The 26-year-old Phillip has played five ODIs for USA, taking six wickets at an average of 40.83 and an economy rate of 6.04.



