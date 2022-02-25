Usman Khawaja leaves his BBL team Sydney Thunder for family reasons

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has ended his long-standing association with Sydney Thunder due to family obligations. Khawaja said seeking a release from his contract with the Thunder was the toughest decision of his cricket career. His wife Rachel is expecting their second child, due in April this year. The 35-year-old, who was contracted by the Thunder until the end of the next BBL season, said he wants to spend more time in the Queensland capital with his family next summer. "It's the toughest call I've made as a cricketer because Sydney Thunder...mean so much to me," Khawaja said in a statement on Friday. "However, it is for family reasons. "And while I'm leaving, people who know me realise a big part of my heart will always remain with Thunder. I don't want people to think I've cut my ties...because I'll always care about the club, the players, the entire organisation."

Khawaja, an inaugural Sydney Thunder player, is the franchise's leading run-scorer with 1818 runs at a strike rate of almost 130. Cricket New South Wales' Head of Male Cricket, Michael Klinger revealed the board offered Khawaja a new, competitive contract but also reckoned he respected the reason for his difficult decision. "It's disappointing because Usman is such a well-respected member of Thunder," said Klinger. "Sydney Thunder and CNSW definitely wanted him to stay, and we offered a highly competitive contract. However, we appreciate Usman's decision has been made for his family, and we respect and support that. "Usman leaves Sydney Thunder with our best wishes for the future. He's a foundation player who leaves a legacy as a great competitor and player, a strong leader, and someone who actively helped Thunder become the club he always believed it could be," Klinger added.