Uthappa, Dube slaughter RCB bowlers as CSK score a mammoth 216 after 20 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Tuesday. CSK fielded an unchanged side, while Suyash Prabhudesai makes his IPL debut in place of Harshal Patel for RCB, who also brought in Josh Hazlewood in place of England speedster David Willey.

The out of form Ruturaj Gaikwad seemed to have got off to a good start but fell on 17 to former CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood. Moeen Ali then fell thanks to a sensational fielding effort from RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai. However, from there on was the Uthappa - Dube show as they smoked the RCB bowlers all across the ground. 95 by Shivam Dube is the highest individual score in a CSK-RCB encounter equalling 95 by Murali Vijay in IPL 2011 final in Chennai

