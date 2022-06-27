Very difficult to bowl in cold conditions; felt like a finger spinner: Chahal

Dublin, June 27 A sell-out first T20I between India and Ireland at Malahide was delayed by two hours due to rain and wet outfield. Despite this and a pitch favouring fast bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal thrived.

He conceded just 11 runs in his three overs, at an economy rate of 3.66 and took the wicket of Lorcan Tucker in an economical spell to play a crucial hand in India's seven wicket win in a 12-overs a side affair.

"Very difficult (in these cold conditions). I felt like a finger spinner (during the match). Sometimes it's hard but you have to adapt to every conditions. I'm not okay (due to cold) I'm wearing three sweaters right now," said Chahal after the match.

Chahal, who was adjudged Player of the Match, credited all-rounder Hardik Pandya for giving him the freedom to bowl his way. "He (Hardik) gave liberty to bowl whatever I want to bowl. Atmosphere is pretty chilled."

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took out Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie by ratting his top of off-stump, was pleased with getting conditions tailor-made for his bowling style. "There was swing with the new ball, it got better after 5-6 overs. Thought it would get harder with the moisture but didn't. It's good to bowl Test match line and length, glad it worked out."

Bhuvneshwar felt delighted over tearaway pacer Umran Malik making his international debut, but got only over to bowl and gave away 18 runs. "Umran and other youngsters from around the world have made their debut because of the IPL which is great. Few more yet to make, so we have a lot of exciting talent. Best part about our team is wherever we go people come out to support us."

