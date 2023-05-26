"Very important to enjoy the pressure": Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Friday said that it is important to enjoy that pressure in the game, adding that there will always be pressure in as big game as an IPL Qualifier.

Before the match, the GT all-rounder said, "Feeling really good, the most important thing is to contribute to the team success, feeling happy about that. I think we have been playing some really good cricket, very important to trust our hard work and the playoff is something really interesting and a nice place to be in, so important for us to go out there and enjoy ourselves. (On the pressure of playing qualifier 2) Pressure is always there, very important to enjoy the pressure and do our best. Irrespective of the game, it is important for us to do our best and trust the process."

When asked about his availability as the bowling option, he said, "I keep practising for that. Never know with the new rule and we have a lot of all-rounders in the side as well, so it's important for me to just keep preparing. If it happens, it happens."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

