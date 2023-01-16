Viacom18 wins media rights for Women's IPL for 951 crore

Viacom 18 have bagged the media rights for the inaugural five-year cycle of the upcoming Womens IPL, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted on Monday (January 16). The winning bid was INR 951 crore which translates to a value of INR 7.09 crore per match for the 2023-27 period. The Network 18-owned media house has also secured the digital rights to the Men's IPL for the same cycle, as well as the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa. The inaugural season of the Women's league will be a five-team double round-robin tournament, tentatively scheduled for March 2023.The deadline for the cricketers to register for the player auction - due to be held in February is January 26.

After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed! #WIPL@ICC@BCCIWomen — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah revealed that the media rights were bagged with a winning bid of INR 951 crore, implying a per-match value of INR 7.09 crore. He hailed it as a "new dawn" in women's cricket in India. “Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket,” Shah tweeted. "After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed!" he added.