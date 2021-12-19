Vijay Dahiya likely to join Lucknow franchise as assistant coach for IPL 2022?

Team Lucknow is on a signing spree as Sanjiv Goenka's new IPL team now according to reports is eyeing former India wicket keeper and former KKR assistant Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach. Dahiya is currently the head coach of Uttar Pradesh state team. Yesterday, the franchise announced Gautam Gambhir as their mentor. Vijay Dahiya is the former teammate of Gautam Gambhir. The two shared dressing rooms in Delhi and later in Kolkata Knight Riders. Vijay Dahiya is currently the coach of Uttar Pradesh. Vijay refused to comment on the matter. Dahiya was earlier assistant coach of Delhi Capitals.

Welcoming Gambhir, Goenka appreciated the 'impeccable career record' of the former India opener. "I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," the franchise owner said in a statement. Gambhir added, "Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh. "He played IPL for 10 season in which he represented the Delhi and Kolkata teams in 154 games.