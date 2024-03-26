Vintage MSD: Captain MS Dhoni Takes Flying Catch to Dismiss Vijay Shankar in CSK vs GT Match (Watch Video)

Though MS Dhoni hasn't batted yet in the 2024 IPL, fans at Chepauk Stadium and those watching elsewhere were treated to a reminder of his brilliance behind the stumps on Tuesday.

𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗗 😎



An excellent diving grab behind the stumps and the home crowd erupts in joy💛



During CSK's second match against the Gujarat Titans, Dhoni grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in the eighth over.

During CSK's second match against the Gujarat Titans, Dhoni grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in the eighth over. The 42-year-old dived at full length to his right to pouch an outside edge off Daryl Mitchell's delivery, leaving commentator Sunil Gavaskar impressed.

While the catch itself might be considered routine for Dhoni, it held significance due to his recent knee surgery. Throughout IPL 2023, his mobility was visibly hampered. He underwent surgery after the season's conclusion and has recovered in time for the 2024 edition.

Earlier, CSK posted a strong total of 206 for 6, thanks to half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, and Shivam Dube. This marked the third 200-plus total in IPL 2024.