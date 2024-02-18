Viral Deepfake Video: Virat Kohli and Anjana Om Kashyap Endorse Aviator Gaming App

Virat Kohli has become the latest victim of deepfake video. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, renowned news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap could be portrayed as talking about Virat Kohli promoting an app named Aviator app.

The video cuts to Kohli talking about an online game with a winning percentage of 200. With the 35-year-old in reality has not promoted any online game, the video is a dubbed version of an old one, with Kohli claiming that more money can be won by investing a small amount. The clip concludes with the Delhi-born cricketer endorsing the application to the wider public.

On the professional front, Kohli has been off the field due to personal reasons. The right-handed batter initially skipped the first two Tests of the five-game series against England and decided to miss the remaining three as well. India lost the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs before bouncing back to level it by 106 runs in Vishakhapatnam.