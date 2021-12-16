Viral Video! Virat Kohli asking paparazzi not to click Vamika's pics video goes viral

Before leaving for South Africa, Test captain Virat Kohli's press conference was held. Everyone is curious about the response from BCCI to Virat's statement. The Indian team left for a tour of Africa and the BCCI posted photos of the players. However, since there is no photo of Virat in it, there are signs of a new controversy. Meanwhile, Virat has gone on a tour of Africa with his family and his video has gone viral on social media.

The video of Virat arriving at Mumbai airport to leave for Africa has gone viral on social media. In it, he urges photographers not to take photos of Vamika. In a video shared on Instagram, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get off the bus along with his other team members at the airport. Virat got off the bus first and requested the paparazzi waiting there, "Baby ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)?" They replied in the affirmative.

After the birth of the girl, the duo had appealed on social media to keep Vamika away from publicity and not to interfere in her personal life.