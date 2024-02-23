Virat Kohli and Anushka's Son Akaay's AI-Generated Photos Go Viral, Taking Internet by Storm

On Feb 15 power couple of Bollywood Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child. The couple shared this good news via social media handle. They named their child Akaay Kohli after which Virat and Anushka fans created a fan page of newborns.

Following the fan page, a few fans created images of how Akaay would look in the future using AI, resembling Virat. These viral images have caused a sensation on social media. An X user impressed social media with a delightful collage of Akaay made with Postoast. The collage shows Akaay happily posing in four different outfits. Although the creator of this artwork remains unknown, the internet is full of admiration for their exceptional creativity. Sharing the collage, the X user captioned it as, "AI-generated imaginary picture of Akaay Kohli."

Meanwhile, Pakistani fans of Virat Kohli also celebrated the birth of Akaay. A video of them celebrating by distributing sweets also went viral.

Virat Kohli missed the Test series against England as he and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a boy named Akay. Kohli confirmed the news on social media from London. Now, people are wondering if he'll make it to the fifth Test in Dharamsala on March 7.