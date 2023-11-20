Virat Kohli and manager Bunty Sajdeh part ways after World Cup final

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh have reportedly ended their association with each other. Kohli is likely to start his own company and is set to register it soon, according to a CricketNext report. Kohli has been associated with Cornerstone over a decade back and has enjoyed a very close bond with Bunty Sajdeh since then. “Yes, Kohli and Bunty have parted ways after a very long and successful partnership. Over the years, there are a lot of other cricketers who’ve parted ways with Cornerstone. "Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill and others. But Virat and Cornerstone were inseparable. Now, that relationship is over too,” an industry source was quoted as saying by CricketNext. Bunty is the brother of Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema and brother-in-law of India captain Rohit Sharma, who's wife Ritika Sajdeh is his first cousin.

Bunty owns Cornerstone, one of the largest talent management firms active in sports and entertainment. Beyond being a manager and founder overseeing Kohli's commercial interests and brand presence off the field, Bunty was known as a close friend to the cricketer. The latter frequently accompanied him to major cricket events. Their partnership was marked by various deals with leading companies, including the notable INR 100-crore partnership with the leading sports brand Puma. However, rueports suggest that Cornerstone might have given precedence to Kohli's interests over those of other athletes, leading to their separation. Meanwhile, the Cornerstone had to part ways with athletes among Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, and others who felt the company was primarily focused on Virat to the detriment of others. Regardless, the company still boasts a roster of star athletes, including PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yash Dhull.