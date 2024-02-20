Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome their second child a baby boy, name him ‘Akaay’

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15. The couple shared the joyous news on Tuesday, February 20.

Anushka and Virat’s post on Instagram read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor, and numerous other celebrities extended their congratulations to the new parents in the comment section of the post.

The name Akaay is a hindi name with Turkish origin. According to the Google search engine, the name means "Illuminating light of the full moon."

Notably, cricketer AB de Villiers initially confirmed the news of Anushka's pregnancy on his YouTube channel, only to later retract it as "false information." Speculation grew when Virat Kohli withdrew from the Test series against England.

Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017. The star couple celebrated the third birthday of Vamika, their daughter, on 11 January 2021. Notably, Kohli had prioritised family in 2021 as the then captain had returned home after the first of a 4-Test series against Australiaa to be with his wife during the birth of their first child.