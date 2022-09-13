Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 50 million followers on Twitter

Virat Kohli has completed 50 millions followers on his Twitter and by virtue of this milestone he has become the first cricketer to achieve this feat. Kohli has joined the likes of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James in a special club.

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

Kohli is one of the few athletes to have achieved 50 million followers on the microblogging site. Manchester United superstar Ronaldo is the most followed athlete across all social media platforms. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star has over 103 million followers on Twitter. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron has over 52 million followers on the microblogging site.Kohli is also the only cricketer to have 200 million followers on Instagram.