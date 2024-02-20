Virat Kohli Becomes Latest Victim of Deepfake Technology: Fake Betting App Endorsement Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has become the latest target of digital fraudsters, falling victim to a deepfake video that went viral. The manipulated video showcased Kohli endorsing a betting application, falsely claiming users could earn easy money through the service. However, it was later revealed that the video was created using artificial intelligence (AI), and Kohli had not promoted the questionable betting platform.

The deepfake video went a step further by incorporating a short clip of a news anchor, creating the illusion that it was part of a television news show.

This shows that how dangerous and misleading, Ai Could be.



Notably, this is not the first instance of scammers exploiting Virat Kohli's image for promoting online betting platforms. In the past, a voice-impersonated video of the star cricketer was circulated to spread misinformation.

Similar misuse of AI technology has affected another Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. A manipulated video featuring Tendulkar seemingly endorsing a gaming app surfaced on social media. Tendulkar promptly issued a clarification, urging fans to report such advertisements. In the doctored video, Tendulkar was falsely claiming that his daughter earned ₹1,80,000 daily using the app.

Expressing his concern over the misuse of technology, Tendulkar stated, “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.”

In response to the incident, an FIR (First Information Report) was filed by Sachin Tendulkar last month against a gaming platform and a Facebook page for misleading people by using an edited video of himself.