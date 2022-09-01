Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma's record of most 50+ scores by any batter in T20I matches

Virat Kohli return to form against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31) during India’s second Group A match in 2022 Asia Cup T20 tournament. The right-handed batter, with the help of one four and three sixes, scored an unbeaten 59 runs from 44 balls. With his 31st fifty, he joined Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in an elite list.

Virat’s fifty against Hong Kong was his second T20I half-century in 2022 and, overall, his 31st in the shortest format of the game. With the fifty against Hong Kong, Virat has now joined his Indian teammate and captain Rohit Sharma in the elite list. Both the batters now have 31 fifty-plus scores in T20I matches, which is the highest by any batter.

Virat has scored 31 fifties, while Rohit has 27 half centuries and four triple-digit scores to his name. The pair is also among the top three highest run scorers in T20I cricket. Rohit leads the chart with 3520 runs in 134 matches, and Virat sits at the third position with 3402 runs to his name from 101 matches. In the last match against Pakistan, after playing his 100th T20I, Virat became the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game.