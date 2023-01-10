Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record after scoring his 45th ODI century

Virat Kohli notched up his 45th hundred as he scored yet another century his 20th at home.With this century, Kohli reached another ODI milestone, equaling Tendulkar's record of 20 ODI tons at home. While Tendulkar reached the landmark in 164 matches, Kohli did it in 101 games.

Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Tendulkar has eight to his credit while Kohli has gone to nine. Kohli is just five ODI centuries away from breaking Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the format. Kohli has 45 ODI centuries, whereas Tendulkar has scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.

Kohli can break another record as he needs 180 more runs to enter the top 5 all-time run-getters in ODIs. Kohli is only behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya, and Jayawardene in the elite list.