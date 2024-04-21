Virat Kohli Erupts in Anger After Controversial Dismissal vs KKR in RCB's Heartbreaking 1-Run Loss (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli found himself embroiled in a heated dispute with the on-field umpires following his contentious dismissal in the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. During the third over of the RCB innings, Kohli mistimed a full-toss from fast bowler Harshit Rana straight back to the bowler. While KKR players celebrated, Kohli promptly requested a review, convinced that the ball had been above waist height. However, replays indicated that the ball was dipping, leading third umpire Michael Gough to rule it a fair delivery due to its trajectory.

Kohli's frustration was evident as he made his way back to the dugout, his expression betraying his displeasure with the decision. According to Law 41.7.1 of the ICC Playing Conditions, any delivery passing above waist height of the striker at the popping crease, without pitching, is considered unfair and should be called a no-ball by the umpire. Caught and bowled, Kohli's frustration was palpable as he trudged back to the pavilion. The slow, dipping full toss had caught him completely off guard, resulting in a simple catch for the bowler. Despite his protests, the third umpire upheld the decision, leaving Kohli seething.

Also Read: "The plan was to take the pace off": KKR's Rana after sealing 1-run win over RCB

In a tightly contested match in Kolkata, it was Kolkata Knight Riders who emerged victorious with a thrilling one-run win. After the game swung in favor of both teams, Karn Sharma's power-hitting in the final over against Mitchell Starc brought the equation down to just 3 runs needed off 2 deliveries. However, Starc caught and bowled Karn off the penultimate delivery, and a run-out on the final delivery secured the narrow victory for the Knight Riders.

