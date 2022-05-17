Virat Kohli likely to be invited by Pakistan to play in Kashmir Premier League

Former India captain Virat Kohli may be invited to Pakistan's Kashmir Premier League said KPL President Arif Malik. KPL is a T20 format cricketing event organised in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The reason behind inviting Kohli is to spread a peace message between both nations. In an official statement, Malik said that a formal invitation will be sent to Kohli. He also clarified that it is up to Kohli if he wants to play in the league or participate as a special guest. He highlighted that the KPL is sending a message of peace to the world. “We want Indian cricketers to be part of the league and want to reduce tensions on both sides through cricket,” Arif Malik added.

Malik also said that the main objective of KPL is to promote cricket and provide facilities to the cricketers of the province. The entire season of KPL will be held at Muzaffarabad Stadium. This is the second season of the league. “Along with the KPL, cricket fans will also get to see a fantasy league in which teams from Muzaffarabad and Srinagar will be seen playing virtually with each other. We want to bring people of both sides together so that we can spread the message of peace,” Malik added. It is to be noted that India's male cricketers are not allowed to play any league cricket outside the IPL – be it the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League or the Bangladesh Premier League. However, over the last couple of years, India's female cricketers have been allowed to play the Big Bash League with star players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and more participating in the BBL and their franchises.