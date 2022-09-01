Virat Kohli receives special gift from Hong Kong team after Asia Cup 2022 match

After winning the game by 40 runs, Virat Kohli received a gift from the Hong Kong team. Kohli was so touched by this gesture from the Hong Kong team that he shared the picture of the Hing Kong team jersey on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Thank you Hong Kong Cricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet."

Defending champions India became the first team from Group A to seal their Super Four spot in Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday night. Suryakumar’s fireworks in the last seven overs led him to be unconquered on 68 off just 26 balls and combined with Virat Kohli’s 31st T20I fifty, 59 not out off 44 balls, propelled India to reaching a daunting 192/2. In defence of 192, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja conceded just 48 runs overall to make up for the 97 runs leaked collectively by young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh to reduce Hong Kong to 152/5 in their 20 overs.