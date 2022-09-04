Virat Kohli returns to form as former skipper powers India to 181 against Pakistan

Virat Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls and anchored the Indian innings past the 180-run mark. Earlier, they had managed to pull things back after India came out all guns blazing. The Indians kept their run rate near 10 for much of the first 12 overs but they also lost wickets at regular intervals. Virat Kohli stayed in the middle, however, and scored his 32nd half century in just 36 balls.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals India in Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday. India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in. Avesh Khan is out with fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with knee injury.