Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant given bio-bubble break by BCCI

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested ahead of the final match of the T20 series between India and the West Indies in Kolkata. According to PTI, Virat Kohli has been given a break from the bio-bubble before the Test series against Sri Lanka and the third T20 match on Sunday.

After this, Virat has left for home. Apart from this, Rishabh Pant has also been given a bio bubble break. The duo will now have to miss the third T20 match against the West Indies and the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli has played 3 ODIs against the West Indies in Ahmedabad and 2 T20I matches in Kolkata. After the T20 series against the West Indies, Team India will play a series of 3 T20s and 2 Tests against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli has been given a break in view of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The series against Sri Lanka will start on February 24 with the first T20 match in Lucknow. The first T20 match will be played in Lucknow. The next two T20 matches will be played at Dharamsala.