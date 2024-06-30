Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya Break Down in Tears After ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Win (Watch Video)

India edged past South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final to capture the ICC T20 World Cup title on Saturday. Hardik Pandya's nerve-wracking final over, where South Africa needed 16 runs for victory, proved decisive as India secured their second T20 World Cup crown after 17 years. Tears flowed freely from the Indian players as the match concluded. Pandya, who bowled the final over, was visibly emotional, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were also seen wiping away tears.

Congratulations India for winning the T20 World Cup . What an emotional moment for all of us as a nation.

This clearly showed the spirit of fighting back and the power of faith where one moment you lose and gear up for the next innings and emerge as a winner.

NEVER GIVE UP.… pic.twitter.com/wDWGTw9qNm — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) June 29, 2024

Earlier, South Africa looked well-placed in their chase of 176 runs set by India. However, Jasprit Bumrah's crucial wicket of Marco Jansen in the 17th over shifted the momentum towards India.

Speaking after the match, a visibly emotional Pandya dedicated the victory to the nation. “It means a lot. Very emotional, we’ve been working very hard and something was not clicking,” Pandya said. “But today, we got what the whole nation wanted. It's more special for me, considering how my last 6 months were. I haven’t spoken a word. I knew that if I kept working hard, I could shine and do what I could do. Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special.”