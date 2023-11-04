"Virat Kohli stays focused on winning, not records": Rahul Dravid

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, Indian cricket fans eagerly awaited Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century, which would have equalled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. However, despite coming close in matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Kohli fell short, being dismissed on 95 and 88 respectively. The cricketing maestro will have another chance at this milestone on his birthday when India faces South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, known for his calm demeanour, praised Kohli's composure and form, noting that the cricketer has remained relaxed and professional.

"Yeah, and I think Virat's been really relaxed and as you can see in his performances, you know, batting really well for us, really keen to do well as he always is. So, look, I haven't noticed anything different. He's always been the same," Dravid told the reporters.

"He's always been professional, always been hardworking, always been switched on. So, nothing different. And no, I don't really think he's thinking too much about 49 and 50, and probably certainly not about his birthday getting a year older. But no, I think he's been really focused on winning the tournament and playing some good cricket for us. I think he's doing that really well," Dravid added.

The cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar had earlier predicted that Kohli would mark his 50th ODI century on his birthday at Eden Gardens, a venue known for its passionate crowd and memorable moments. Kohli's pursuit of this remarkable milestone adds an extra layer of excitement to an already intense clash between India and South Africa, where the top spot in the World Cup standings will be at stake.

The upcoming match against South Africa holds significant importance for both teams, as the top spot in the World Cup standings hangs in the balance. A victory for India, earning them 16 points, would confirm their leading position, leaving them with one match against the Netherlands. As the cricketing world watches, all eyes are on Virat Kohli, eager to see if he can make history on his special day.