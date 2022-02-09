Virat Kohli to captain RCB again? Here's what Harbhajan Singh has to say

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes Virat Kohli is the best man to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season. Kohli had announced that the IPL 2021 will be his last season as captain for RCB.Harbhajan, in his YouTube video, also mentioned that despite being a star-studded side, RCB is yet to win a trophy and they will have to make a good call for captaincy.

"Despite having many big names, RCB is a team who is yet to lift the title. AB de Villiers won't play this season and Kohli has stepped down from captaincy... so they need to find a captain now. Among Indians, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the two names who can efficiently lead the team. Shreyas has already shown his captaincy prowess while leading the Delhi franchise. But I think Kohli will have to don the captaincy hat again. RCB won't get a better leader than him," said Harbhajan.

"RCB is making a new team and they will search for a good leader. But does Kohli want to take up the role? It will be a big challenge but I won't be surprised if he agrees to be the captain for the next 1-2 years. RCB also needs to groom a young player who can lead them in the future. If they get Ishan or Shreyas in the auction, they can be good Indian picks as future leaders," he added.The ex-India spinner also mentioned David Warner and Aaron Finch's name for the leadership role. He feels Warner could turn out to be a great pick for RCB as he has a good record with the bat as well.Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction, RCB retained Kohli for INR 15 crore, Glenn Maxwell for INR 11 crore, and Mohammed Siraj for INR 7 crore. The auction is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.