Virender Sehwag hits back at Pakistan's claims with straightforward response

In a scathing response to the allegations and excuses made by Pakistan cricket fans and former cricketers, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag criticized their unfounded claims and bizarre justifications for Pakistan's failure to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

Sehwag, known for his straightforward approach, took to social media to address the ongoing controversy surrounding Pakistan's exit from the tournament. He highlighted that in the 21st century, India has consistently performed well in ODI World Cups, qualifying for the semi-finals in five out of the last six editions. In contrast, Pakistan has only qualified once in six attempts, back in 2011.

“In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch,” the former Indian cricketer wrote on X.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 11, 2023

Sehwag also addressed instances of provocative behaviour from the Pakistani side, including their Prime Minister mocking India after losses to other teams and a Pakistani player posting sarcastic pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad to mock an Indian soldier. He mentioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief referring to India as a "Dushman Mulk" (enemy country) on camera.

“Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here , their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier. The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi,” Sehwag added.

This response from Virender Sehwag comes amid heightened tensions and accusations in the cricketing discourse, reflecting the passionate rivalry between India and Pakistan on and off the cricket field.

Pakistan's path to the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals is daunting. To qualify, they must accomplish extraordinary run-chase feats. The scenarios include restricting England to 50 runs and chasing in 2 overs, 100 runs in 2.5 overs, 200 runs in 4.3 overs, and a formidable 300 runs in just 6.1 overs. These challenging tasks require exceptional bowling and batting performances, making their final league game a critical and high-pressure encounter for Babar Azam and his team.