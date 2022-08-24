VVS Laxman joins Asia Cup team in Dubai after Dravid tests positive for COVID-19

VVS Laxman has stayed back in Dubai from his return trip from Zimbabwe and has linked up with the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 which begins from August 27, 2022.Cricbuzz has reported that Laxman, who is the NCA chief and was the head coach of the Indian team for their Zimbabwe tour, has stayed back in Dubai on return from Harare, while the rest of the squad, which played in the Zimbabwe series and not part of the Asia Cup contingent, have returned to India.

Head coach Rahul Dravid had contracted Covid-19 and needs time to recoup and BCCI had stated that he will only join the Indian team in UAE once he returns a negative test.VVS Laxman is expected to be the temporary head coach of the Indian team for the Asia Cup tournament which runs from August 27-September 11 and will be played in Dubai and Sharjah. Understandably, it is an informal arrangement as the BCCI has not officially named Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bengaluru, as the coach for the tournament.