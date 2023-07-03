Waited long time for it: Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh on smashing maiden ton

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 3 : Netherlands batter Vikramjit Singh expressed his delight after achieving a remarkable milestone of scoring his first international century and said that he had been eagerly anticipating this moment for a considerable period of time. Furthermore, he mentioned that the Netherlands team executed their batting strategy as planned after the initial 15 overs of their innings.

A stupendous century from Vikramjit Singh and all-round efforts from the team helped Netherlands clinch crucial Super Six points in a massive 74-run win over Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Monday.

"Amazing, have waited a long time for it. Finally getting an ODI hundred. We've been talking that in the start it will go a bit in the first 15 overs. Our thoughts were just to look out for that period and then get going. I wanted to bat long and let things take care of themselves. After 15 overs today, we batted the way we wanted to," Vikramjit Singh said in a post-match press conference.

Centurion Vikramjit's efforts overshadowed Oman's centurion Ayaan Khan's as the Netherlands secured a much-needed win in Harare.

Netherlands kept their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 hopes alive with a Vikramjit Singh-inspired 74-run win (DLS) over Oman.

The Omani batting effort was highlighted by Ayaan Khan's (105*) sparkling hundred, but in the end, they were unable to attain the enormous Dutch total. Aryan Dutt claimed the figure of 3-31 and was the preferred bowler for the Netherlands.

Vikramjit Singh's magnificent century and Wesley Barresi's aggressive 97 off 65, coupled with cameos from Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar, pushed Netherlands to a commanding position in the first innings.

