Want Jhulan to be at her peak when the World Cup starts: Ramesh Powar

Mumbai, Jan 23 India head coach Ramesh Powar on Sunday stated that managing the workload of veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will be essential as the team will want her to be at her peak when the women's Cricket World Cup begins from March 4.

The Indian team will be departing for New Zealand on January 24 to play a T20I and five ODIs against the White Ferns from February 9 before taking part in the ICC Wom'n's Cricket World Cup to be held from March 4 to April 3.

"It's very important that not just Jhulan Goswami, but when you look at the New Zealand series and the World Cup, in all it will be 14 and 15 games. So, we have planned accordingly right from the Australia series. The medical staff of our team is doing a fantastic job and looking after each and every player," said Powar in the pre-departure virtual press conference.

"There's always a special eye on Jhulan because we want her to be at her peak when the World Cup starts. So, her workload management will be done as per the games and they (medical team) are doing a fine job with our Indian team," added Powar.

Asked about the displeasure expressed by players on their exclusion from the team on social media, Powar remarked, "I think every player of the scheme of things knows where they stand, what is their future and present. So, I think everyone knows as a player of this team where they stand. So' we don't have to communicate differently with them. They know their roles and future also."

Powar felt that the bilateral series against New Zealand will be important to gain exposure and adjust to the conditions. "I think we have tried to fill each and every gap after the England series and are happy with where we stand now. Moving in to New Zealand, we are going to get some experience before the World Cup. We can get acclimatised and I think every gap has been looked at. We will try to maximise the players we have and will try to do good things there."

