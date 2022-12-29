Warner, Green, Lyon shine as all-round Australia downs South Africa by an innings and 182 runs

David Warner, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were the stars for Australia, helping their side crush a helpless South Africa side by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test of the three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

With this, Australia has won the series 2-0. It is their first series win against Proteas at home since 2005/06.

South Africa started day three at 15/1, with Sarel Erwee (7*) and Theunis de Bruyn (6*) unbeaten.

Erwee and Bruyn started the day on a solid note and seemed to be putting on a great partnership. Mitchell Starc struck to dismiss Erwee for 21 to end the 47-run stand. SA was 47/2.

Scott Boland soon dismissed Bruyn for 28 and Travis Head marked his birthday with an incredible run out to dismiss Khaya Zondo for just one run, leaving Proteas reeling at 65/4.

Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma joined forces, taking Proteas beyond the 100-run mark. They also brought up their 50-run partnership. Boland then emerged as the partnership breaker, sending back Kyle for 33. This ended the 63-run stand and half of the team was back inside the hut for 128 runs.

Lyon's spin bamboozled Marco Jansen when he had made just five runs. The bowling all-rounder failed to make an impact after a half-century in the first innings.

Bavuma brought up his half-century under these difficult circumstances. Keshav Maharaj (13) was run out and Lyon got his second wicket by dismissing Bavuma for 65. South Africa slipped to 176/8.

Lungi Ngidi scored 19 and helped his team cross the 200-run mark. But he was the final batter down, dismissed by Steve Smith. Proteas were bundled out for 204 runs and the Aussies won the match by an innings and 182 runs.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58. Boland took two wickets while Cummins, Starc and Smith took one wicket each.

In their first innings, Australia declared at 575/8. Opener Warner made a double hundred in his 100th Test, scoring 200 in 255 balls. Steve Smith also scored a classy 85. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (111) scored his maiden Test ton while Travis Head and all-rounder Green contributed 51 runs each.

Nortje took 3/92 while Rabada ended with figures of 2/144. Ngidi and Jansen took a wicket each. It was not a great match for Proteas bowling as the Aussie lead swelled to 386 runs.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each.

Warner won the 'Man of the Match' for his double ton.

Brief Scores: Australia: 575/8 declared (David Warner 200, Alex Carey 111, Anrich Nortje 3/92) defeated South Africa: 189 and 204 (Temba Bavuma 65, Kyle Verreynne 33, Nathan Lyon 3/58) by an innings and 182 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor