Was left speechless by some of his shots: Reece Topley on Suryakumar Yadav's century

Following his side's 17-run win over England in the final T20I, England pacer Reece Topley lauded Suryakumar Yadav's explosive knock, saying that he was left speechless by some of his shots.

Suryakumar Yadav's heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. India has won the series 2-1.

"Some great knocks today, but I am happy to get this award. (About his game plan) Isolate every ball. Different batters, some are set and some are not. You just want to come out and restrict runs or take wickets. We wanted to take early wickets. There was an unbelievable knock from their side. I was speechless by some of shots, unbelievable. I am absolutely fit and ready for the summer, long way to go," said Topley in a post-match presentation.

The innings was a disappointing one for India. They lost their top order within a very short time.

A huge 119-run partnership between centurion Suryakumar Yadav (117*) and Shreyas Iyer (28) gave India a chance in the match. But England pulled back the game by taking wickets at crucial stages and denied Men in Blue a clean sweep.

While batting first, a half-century from Dawid Malan and a solid unbeaten knock from Liam Livingstone helped England reach 215/7 at the end of their innings in the third and final T20I against India here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. It was a great day for the English batting lineup as they clicked for the first time in the series and posted an intimidating total.

Knocks from Dawid Malan (77), Liam Livingstone (42) and Jason Roy (26) helped the cause of the hosts. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel were the best bowlers for India, getting two wickets each, while Avesh Khan and Umran Malik got one each.

( With inputs from ANI )

