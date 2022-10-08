Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad for series against South Africa

Washington Sundar has been named as the replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the One Day International series against South Africa.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI announced the replacement of Chahar on Saturday.

Chahar had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India's Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow.

The 30-year-old will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there.

Chahar has represented India in 9 ODI matches. In these matches, he has taken 15 wickets with best bowling figures of 3/27.

A capable lower-order batter, he has scored 180 runs in six innings at an average of 60.00. He has scored two half-centuries, with best score of 69*

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9, 2022 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11, 2022.

Notably, India had lost the first ODI by 49 runs. They had won the recently-concluded T20I series against the Proteas by 2-1.

( With inputs from ANI )

