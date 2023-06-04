Wasim Akram gives edge to Australia to win WTC final against India

London [UK], June 4 : Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram opines that Australia has an edge against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the English conditions can suit them better.

In an event ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Former Pakistani bowler said, "Australia is slightly favourites, however, it depends on weather as well, and I think weather will be excellent, like the way it is, the toss is also crucial and pitch also matters but Australia are slightly favourites".

Akram praised Mitchell Starc and said that he should not drop his pace.

"Mitchell Starc is a very good left arm pacer and among youngsters Shaheen Afridi. He just needs to stay injury free. He should not drop his pace. In Test matches pace is important and in T20s variation," he added.

India and Australia have faced off in 106 Tests. India has won 32 matches, Australia has got 44 wins, while 29 matches ended in a draw and one in a tie. With India's two-Test series wins in Australia over the last few years and their domination at home against the Aussies, India's record in the last few years has seen improvement.

Out of 16 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia since 1996-97, India has won 10 series, while Australia has won five, with one ending in a draw.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw.

