Watch: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Reveals Why He's Growing His Iconic Long Hair Again

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has revealed the challenges of maintaining his iconic long hair, a throwback to his early cricketing years, acknowledging the difficulty and time-consuming nature of the retro hairstyle. The former Indian cricket captain, who sported long hair during his breakthrough on the international scene and retained the style until 2007, has recently returned to the nostalgic look, sparking a buzz on social media.

In a viral video, Dhoni shared insights into the hairstyling process, stating, "Maintaining this hairstyle is very difficult. Earlier I used to get ready in 20 mins, now it takes 1 hour 10 minutes. I’m doing this because fans are liking it, but someday I wake up and decide it’s enough, I’ll cut it down." The charismatic cricketer's distinctive hairstyles have always captivated his fans, and the current retro look has once again gained widespread appreciation.

As speculation grows about Dhoni's potential retirement after the IPL 2024 season, the former captain expressed gratitude to his fans and acknowledged the physical demands of professional cricket. Following CSK's triumph in the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni hinted at a possible retirement, stating, "A lot depends on the body. I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me, but that’s a gift. I think that’s something I need to do for them."

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provided an update on Dhoni's preparations, stating that the veteran cricketer has commenced rehabilitation and gym sessions. Dhoni is expected to start net practice in about 10 days, gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The CSK team is set to initiate preparations with a camp in the first week of March, aligning with the anticipated start of IPL 2024 on March 22.

As the cricketing world awaits Dhoni's final decision on his future in the sport, fans continue to celebrate the iconic cricketer's contributions and eagerly anticipate his performance in the upcoming IPL season.