Watch: David Warner brings out 'Pushpa' celebration after scoring 21st ODI century against Pakistan

In a thrilling 2023 World Cup encounter at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australian opener David Warner showcased his iconic 'Pushpa celebration' after achieving his 21st ODI century. Warner's outstanding performance put Australia firmly in control and on course for a formidable total in the match against Pakistan.

Pakistan's decision to put Australia into bat after winning the toss seemed to falter as several opportunities to dismiss Warner went begging. Notably, Usama Mir dropped Warner off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling during the 5th over. Abdullah Shafique also missed an opportunity to dismiss him, but the ball rolled into the boundary.

Warner's century came in the 31st over of the innings when he skillfully nudged a single to long-on. This milestone was celebrated with his trademark leap, followed by the 'Pushpa' celebration, delighting fans and keeping Australia in a commanding position.

In the same over, Shaun Marsh reached his second ODI century with a boundary in the cover region. Notably, Marsh's previous century in 50-over international cricket was recorded in a match against India in Sydney back in 2016. Moreover, he joined the exclusive club of players who have achieved a World Cup century on their birthday.

Afridi eventually put an end to the colossal 259-run partnership by dismissing Marsh as he edged one to fine leg, where Mir held onto a sharp low chance. With Warner, Marsh, and Pat Cummins leading the charge, it remains to be seen whether Pakistan can restrict Australia to a manageable score on this challenging track.